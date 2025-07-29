NOV Inc (NOV) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

NOV Inc (NYSE: NOV) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.45x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.34. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 7 as “overweight”, 9 as “hold”, and 2 as “sell”.

The public float for NOV is 372.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.04% of that float. On July 29, 2025, the average trading volume of NOV was 4.07M shares.

NOV stock’s latest price update

The stock price of NOV Inc (NYSE: NOV) has surged by 1.36% when compared to previous closing price of $13.97, but the company has seen a 11.41% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-28 that The headline numbers for Nov Inc. (NOV) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended June 2025, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

NOV’s Market Performance

NOV Inc (NOV) has experienced a 11.41% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.92% rise in the past month, and a 16.89% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.46% for NOV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.01% for NOV stock, with a simple moving average of 0.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOV stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for NOV by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for NOV in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $22 based on the research report published on March 24, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NOV reach a price target of $18, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for NOV stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on January 15th, 2025.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to NOV, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on December 19th of the previous year.

NOV Trading at 9.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares surge +11.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOV rose by +11.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.23. In addition, NOV Inc saw -21.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOV starting from HARRISON DAVID D, who sold 1,784 shares at the price of $16.10 back on Nov 20 ’24. After this action, HARRISON DAVID D now owns 110,951 shares of NOV Inc, valued at $28,722 using the latest closing price.

Livingston Scott B., the insider of NOV Inc, sold 29,410 shares at $16.49 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07 ’24, which means that Livingston Scott B. is holding 61,752 shares at $485,085 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11% for the present operating margin

0.24% for the gross margin

The net margin for NOV Inc stands at 0.07%. The total capital return value is set at 0.11%. Equity return is now at value 9.29%, with 5.22% for asset returns.

Based on NOV Inc (NOV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.27 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.64. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.37. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 11.2.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.26 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.99. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.57for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.65.

Conclusion

To sum up, NOV Inc (NOV) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.