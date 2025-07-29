Norfolk Southern Corp’s (NSC) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) has seen a 3.26% increase in the past week, with a 12.10% gain in the past month, and a 29.19% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.87% for NSC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.72% for NSC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 15.98% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE: NSC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE: NSC) is 19.56x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NSC is 1.30. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 12 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for NSC is 225.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.19% of that float. On July 29, 2025, NSC’s average trading volume was 1.51M shares.

NSC stock’s latest price update

The stock of Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE: NSC) has increased by 1.43% when compared to last closing price of $282.38.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. forbes.com reported 2025-07-28 that Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) is set to release its earnings on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. Over the past five years, the stock of Norfolk Southern has displayed an equal distribution in one-day returns after earnings announcements.

Analysts’ Opinion of NSC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NSC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for NSC by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for NSC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $300 based on the research report published on July 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NSC reach a price target of $323. The rating they have provided for NSC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 21st, 2025.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to NSC, setting the target price at $255 in the report published on July 01st of the current year.

NSC Trading at 11.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares surge +11.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NSC rose by +3.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $268.38. In addition, Norfolk Southern Corp saw 29.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NSC starting from LAMPHERE GILBERT H, who purchased 607 shares at the price of $259.86 back on Jan 31 ’25. After this action, LAMPHERE GILBERT H now owns 2,487 shares of Norfolk Southern Corp, valued at $157,735 using the latest closing price.

ANDERSON RICHARD H, the Director of Norfolk Southern Corp, purchased 400 shares at $248.65 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13 ’24, which means that ANDERSON RICHARD H is holding 4,400 shares at $99,459 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.41% for the present operating margin

0.39% for the gross margin

The net margin for Norfolk Southern Corp stands at 0.27%. The total capital return value is set at 0.12%. Equity return is now at value 24.52%, with 7.72% for asset returns.

Based on Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.54 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.24. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.19. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.18.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $5.49 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.51. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.84for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.