NiSource Inc (NI) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

NiSource Inc (NYSE: NI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for NI is at 0.54. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for NI is 469.30M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.42% of that float. The average trading volume for NI on July 29, 2025 was 4.32M shares.

NI stock’s latest price update

NiSource Inc (NYSE: NI)’s stock price has dropped by -2.16% in relation to previous closing price of $42.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-25 that Here is how NiSource (NI) and Telefonica (TEF) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

NI’s Market Performance

NiSource Inc (NI) has seen a -1.08% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 4.19% gain in the past month and a 4.61% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.62% for NI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.10% for NI’s stock, with a 8.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NI stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for NI by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for NI in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $37 based on the research report published on September 12, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NI reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for NI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 11th, 2024.

Ladenburg Thalmann gave a rating of “Buy” to NI, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on October 06th of the previous year.

NI Trading at 3.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.45%, as shares surge +3.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NI fell by -1.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.42. In addition, NiSource Inc saw 33.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NI starting from Berman Melanie B., who sold 6,227 shares at the price of $39.42 back on May 30 ’25. After this action, Berman Melanie B. now owns 28,882 shares of NiSource Inc, valued at $245,499 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.28% for the present operating margin

0.53% for the gross margin

The net margin for NiSource Inc stands at 0.15%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 10.34%, with 2.78% for asset returns.

Based on NiSource Inc (NI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.63 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.67. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.07.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.56 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 5.33. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.04for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.52.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NiSource Inc (NI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.