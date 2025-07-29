Newell Brands Inc’s (NWL) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Newell Brands Inc (NWL) has seen a 9.59% increase in the past week, with a 18.65% gain in the past month, and a 23.15% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.17% for NWL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.13% for NWL’s stock, with a -15.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ: NWL) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for NWL is also noteworthy at 0.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 7 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for NWL is 415.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.79% of that float. The average trading volume of NWL on July 29, 2025 was 9.28M shares.

NWL stock’s latest price update

Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ: NWL)’s stock price has decreased by -1.59% compared to its previous closing price of $6.27. However, the company has seen a 9.59% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-25 that Newell Brands (NWL) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

Analysts’ Opinion of NWL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NWL stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for NWL by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for NWL in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $7 based on the research report published on June 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NWL reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for NWL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 09th, 2024.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to NWL, setting the target price at $8.50 in the report published on February 16th of the previous year.

NWL Trading at 10.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.73%, as shares surge +13.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NWL rose by +9.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.81. In addition, Newell Brands Inc saw -2.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NWL starting from Platt Tracy L, who sold 23,343 shares at the price of $10.31 back on Dec 06 ’24. After this action, Platt Tracy L now owns 0 shares of Newell Brands Inc, valued at $240,666 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NWL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.01% for the present operating margin

0.34% for the gross margin

The net margin for Newell Brands Inc stands at -0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.01%. Equity return is now at value -8.46%, with -2.09% for asset returns.

Based on Newell Brands Inc (NWL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.67 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.05. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.33.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $385.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 16.87. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.4for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

In summary, Newell Brands Inc (NWL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.