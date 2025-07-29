NetClass Technology Inc (NTCL) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of NetClass Technology Inc (NTCL) has gone up by 18.92% for the week, with a 30.95% rise in the past month and a -83.06% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.90% for NTCL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 38.13% for NTCL’s stock, with a -71.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NetClass Technology Inc (NASDAQ: NTCL) Right Now?

The public float for NTCL is 2.96M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.30% of that float. The average trading volume for NTCL on July 29, 2025 was 905.80K shares.

NTCL stock’s latest price update

NetClass Technology Inc (NASDAQ: NTCL)’s stock price has gone rise by 18.28% in comparison to its previous close of $1.86, however, the company has experienced a 18.92% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-24 that SHANGHAI and HONG KONG, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NETCLASS Technology INC (Nasdaq: NTCL; the “Company” or “NetClass”), a leading B2B smart education IT solutions provider with offices in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Tokyo, today announced the establishment of a wholly owned subsidiary, NETCLASS INTERNATIONAL PTE. LTD., in Singapore, to support its international business development in AI applications, with a focus on expanding its footprint in Southeast Asia and other global markets.

NTCL Trading at -33.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.56%, as shares surge +34.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -89.35% lower at present.

Stock Fundamentals for NTCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.13% for the present operating margin

0.23% for the gross margin

The net margin for NetClass Technology Inc stands at -0.15%. The total capital return value is set at -0.42%. Equity return is now at value -39.86%, with -21.07% for asset returns.

Based on NetClass Technology Inc (NTCL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -10.34.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-1.28 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.31. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.91for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.4. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NetClass Technology Inc (NTCL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.