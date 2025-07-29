NeOnc Technologies Holdings Inc (NTHI) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of NeOnc Technologies Holdings Inc (NTHI) has seen a 14.15% increase in the past week, with a 50.13% gain in the past month, and a -7.77% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.32% for NTHI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.37% for NTHI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -16.73% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NeOnc Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: NTHI) Right Now?

The public float for NTHI is 4.21M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.36% of that float. The average trading volume for NTHI on July 29, 2025 was 136.80K shares.

NTHI stock’s latest price update

NeOnc Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: NTHI)’s stock price has soared by 2.12% in relation to previous closing price of $5.41. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 14.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-23 that CALABASAS, Calif., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a press release issued earlier today by NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. under the headline, “NeOnc Technologies’ Executive Chairman to Be Featured in Live Interview with Kenny Polcari on YouTube.com/@Floorstocks — Today at 11:00 a.m. ET,” please note “today” in the headline and first paragraph should be “July 24, 2025.” The corrected release follows:

NTHI Trading at -2.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.33%, as shares surge +50.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.69% lower at present.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTHI starting from Heshmatpour Amir F, who purchased 2,000 shares at the price of $7.39 back on May 23 ’25. After this action, Heshmatpour Amir F now owns 1,762,000 shares of NeOnc Technologies Holdings Inc, valued at $14,785 using the latest closing price.

CHEN THOMAS C, the CEO of NeOnc Technologies Holdings Inc, purchased 2,759 shares at $7.25 during a trade that took place back on May 21 ’25, which means that CHEN THOMAS C is holding 548,959 shares at $20,002 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-447.12% for the present operating margin

1.0% for the gross margin

The net margin for NeOnc Technologies Holdings Inc stands at -479.16%. The total capital return value is set at 4.78%.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-9.1 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.12. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 967.9. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NeOnc Technologies Holdings Inc (NTHI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.