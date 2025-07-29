Navigating the Volatility of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc’s (SPCE) Stock

The stock of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE) has gone down by -9.05% for the week, with a 32.43% rise in the past month and a 37.54% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.82% for SPCE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.96% for SPCE stock, with a simple moving average of -14.28% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 2.05.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for SPCE is 41.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 28.14% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SPCE on July 29, 2025 was 5.91M shares.

SPCE stock’s latest price update

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE)’s stock price has plunge by -5.31%relation to previous closing price of $4.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -9.05% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-23 that ORANGE COUNTY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) (“Virgin Galactic” or the “Company”) today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter 2025 following the close of the U.S. markets on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. Virgin Galactic will host a conference call to discuss the results that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s Investor R.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPCE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPCE stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SPCE by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for SPCE in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $3 based on the research report published on June 30, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPCE reach a price target of $3, previously predicting the price at $1. The rating they have provided for SPCE stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 10th, 2024.

Alembic Global Advisors gave a rating of “Neutral” to SPCE, setting the target price at $4.75 in the report published on June 14th of the previous year.

SPCE Trading at 16.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPCE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.18%, as shares surge +37.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPCE fell by -9.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.41. In addition, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc saw -39.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SPCE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-64.21% for the present operating margin

-15.6% for the gross margin

The net margin for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc stands at -59.73%. The total capital return value is set at -0.47%. Equity return is now at value -95.46%, with -33.22% for asset returns.

Based on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.61 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.75. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.55. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -27.35.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-318.27 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.93. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 80.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.81.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.