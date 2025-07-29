Navigating the Volatility of Unusual Machines Inc’s (UMAC) Stock

In the past week, UMAC stock has gone down by -6.63%, with a monthly gain of 20.99% and a quarterly surge of 56.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.24% for Unusual Machines Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.54% for UMAC’s stock, with a 21.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Unusual Machines Inc (AMEX: UMAC) Right Now?

UMAC has 36-month beta value of 22.73. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for UMAC is 23.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UMAC on July 29, 2025 was 4.56M shares.

UMAC stock’s latest price update

The stock of Unusual Machines Inc (AMEX: UMAC) has decreased by -5.71% when compared to last closing price of $10.15.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-24 that ONDS, DPRO and UMAC are some stocks in the drone technology space that are worthy of investment consideration.

Analysts’ Opinion of UMAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UMAC stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for UMAC by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for UMAC in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $18 based on the research report published on December 18, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

UMAC Trading at 15.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UMAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.81%, as shares surge +12.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +76.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UMAC fell by -5.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +596.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.03. In addition, Unusual Machines Inc saw 476.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UMAC starting from Camden Andrew Ross, who sold 25,000 shares at the price of $10.00 back on Jun 16 ’25. After this action, Camden Andrew Ross now owns 158,500 shares of Unusual Machines Inc, valued at $250,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UMAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.74% for the present operating margin

0.25% for the gross margin

The net margin for Unusual Machines Inc stands at -4.89%. The total capital return value is set at -1.18%. Equity return is now at value -183.96%, with -164.50% for asset returns.

Based on Unusual Machines Inc (UMAC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -12.73. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -196.99.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-31.8 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.14. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 40.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 137.17for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.4. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.97.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Unusual Machines Inc (UMAC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.