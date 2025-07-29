NatWest Group Plc ADR (NWG) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of NatWest Group Plc ADR (NYSE: NWG) has decreased by -1.70% when compared to last closing price of $14.14.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. proactiveinvestors.co.uk reported 2025-07-28 that Shore Capital says NatWest Group PLC (LSE:NWG) second quarter results have once again outpaced market forecasts, prompting the bank’s management to raise its full-year targets. Return on tangible equity (RoTE) for the period came in at 17.7%, comfortably ahead of expectations, and NatWest now expects to deliver at least 16.5% for the year as a whole.

Is It Worth Investing in NatWest Group Plc ADR (NYSE: NWG) Right Now?

NatWest Group Plc ADR (NYSE: NWG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NWG is 1.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for NWG is 4.04B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NWG on July 29, 2025 was 4.81M shares.

NWG’s Market Performance

NWG’s stock has seen a 2.43% increase for the week, with a 0.14% rise in the past month and a 8.09% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.29% for NatWest Group Plc ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.67% for NWG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 18.97% for the last 200 days.

NWG Trading at 0.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NWG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares sank -1.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NWG rose by +2.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.54. In addition, NatWest Group Plc ADR saw 59.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NWG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.38% for the present operating margin

1.19% for the gross margin

The net margin for NatWest Group Plc ADR stands at 0.26%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value 13.80%, with 0.67% for asset returns.

Based on NatWest Group Plc ADR (NWG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.14 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.07. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.17. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.69.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $7.25 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -51.94. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -2.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NatWest Group Plc ADR (NWG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.