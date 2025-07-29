Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ: NDAQ) is 36.56x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NDAQ is 1.01. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 7 as “overweight”, 6 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for NDAQ is 428.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.37% of that float. On July 29, 2025, NDAQ’s average trading volume was 3.64M shares.

NDAQ stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ: NDAQ) has surged by 0.32% when compared to previous closing price of $94.84, but the company has seen a 6.61% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-28 that KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Graphjet Technology (“Graphjet” or “the Company”) announced today that it received a decision letter (the “Letter”) from the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the “Panel”) on July 25, 2025 granting the Company’s request to continue its listing on The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”).

NDAQ’s Market Performance

Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) has experienced a 6.61% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.64% rise in the past month, and a 26.25% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.78% for NDAQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.51% for NDAQ’s stock, with a 19.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NDAQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NDAQ stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for NDAQ by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for NDAQ in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $115 based on the research report published on July 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Redburn Atlantic, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NDAQ reach a price target of $91. The rating they have provided for NDAQ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 17th, 2025.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to NDAQ, setting the target price at $98 in the report published on January 08th of the current year.

NDAQ Trading at 9.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NDAQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares surge +6.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NDAQ rose by +6.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.17. In addition, Nasdaq Inc saw 51.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Peterson Bradley J, the EVP, CIO of Nasdaq Inc, sold 11,508 shares at $88.87 during a trade that took place back on Jul 02 ’25, which means that Peterson Bradley J is holding 111,035 shares at $1,022,716 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NDAQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.26% for the present operating margin

0.61% for the gross margin

The net margin for Nasdaq Inc stands at 0.19%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%. Equity return is now at value 13.28%, with 4.98% for asset returns.

Based on Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.45 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.22. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.82. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 693.33.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.56 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.51. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.05for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.