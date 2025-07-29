Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is 16.15x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MS is 1.32. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 17 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for MS is 1.22B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.22% of that float. On July 29, 2025, MS’s average trading volume was 5.72M shares.

MS stock’s latest price update

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.31% in comparison to its previous close of $143.01, however, the company has experienced a 1.49% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-24 that I focus on companies with consistent dividend growth, using a blend of historical data and recent increases to identify strong long-term investments. This week’s highlighted group averages a 7.1% dividend increase and a 19-year streak, with notable financials post-stress test and yields up to 7%. My strategy prioritizes stocks that outperform benchmarks like SCHD and RNP, with Casey’s and Morgan Stanley standing out for exceptional total returns.

MS’s Market Performance

MS’s stock has risen by 1.49% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.01% and a quarterly rise of 22.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.28% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.58% for Morgan Stanley The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.44% for MS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MS stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for MS by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for MS in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $160 based on the research report published on July 09, 2025 of the current year 2025.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to MS, setting the target price at $118 in the report published on October 04th of the previous year.

MS Trading at 5.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.28%, as shares surge +1.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MS rose by +1.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $141.93. In addition, Morgan Stanley saw 39.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MS starting from YESHAYA SHARON, who sold 25,583 shares at the price of $139.81 back on Jul 17 ’25. After this action, YESHAYA SHARON now owns 0 shares of Morgan Stanley, valued at $3,576,706 using the latest closing price.

SMITH CHARLES A, the Chief Risk Officer of Morgan Stanley, sold 20,000 shares at $140.30 during a trade that took place back on Jul 17 ’25, which means that SMITH CHARLES A is holding 119,239 shares at $2,805,918 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14% for the present operating margin

0.43% for the gross margin

The net margin for Morgan Stanley stands at 0.15%. The total capital return value is set at 0.01%. Equity return is now at value 14.13%, with 1.15% for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Morgan Stanley (MS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.