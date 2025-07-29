Moderna Inc (MRNA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MRNA is 1.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 17 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for MRNA is 342.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 19.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MRNA on July 29, 2025 was 10.81M shares.

MRNA stock’s latest price update

The stock of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) has decreased by -0.70% when compared to last closing price of $34.15. Despite this, the company has experienced a 9.49% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-28 that Let’s look at five biotech and drug companies, MRK, AZN, BMY, ABBV and MRNA, slated to release their second-quarter 2025 results this week.

MRNA’s Market Performance

Moderna Inc (MRNA) has experienced a 9.49% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 23.13% rise in the past month, and a 24.58% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.85% for MRNA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.87% for MRNA’s stock, with a -4.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRNA stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for MRNA by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for MRNA in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $40 based on the research report published on March 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MRNA reach a price target of $45, previously predicting the price at $111. The rating they have provided for MRNA stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on February 18th, 2025.

MRNA Trading at 17.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.43%, as shares surge +24.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRNA rose by +9.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.03. In addition, Moderna Inc saw -71.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRNA starting from Hussain Abbas, who sold 312 shares at the price of $28.00 back on Jun 11 ’25. After this action, Hussain Abbas now owns 580 shares of Moderna Inc, valued at $8,736 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.18% for the present operating margin

0.53% for the gross margin

The net margin for Moderna Inc stands at -1.06%. The total capital return value is set at -0.34%. Equity return is now at value -29.34%, with -22.81% for asset returns.

Based on Moderna Inc (MRNA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -4.1. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.07. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -196.26.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-3.39 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.27. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.5for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Moderna Inc (MRNA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.