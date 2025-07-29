Mint Inc Ltd (MIMI) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Mint Inc Ltd (MIMI) has gone up by 22.15% for the week, with a 25.76% rise in the past month and a 116.34% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.26% for MIMI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.21% for MIMI’s stock, with a 59.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mint Inc Ltd (NASDAQ: MIMI) Right Now?

The public float for MIMI is 11.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MIMI on July 29, 2025 was 641.47K shares.

MIMI stock’s latest price update

Mint Inc Ltd (NASDAQ: MIMI)’s stock price has soared by 10.21% in relation to previous closing price of $7.93. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 22.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-01-13 that Hong Kong, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mint Incorporation Limited (Nasdaq: MIMI) (the “Company”), a Hong Kong-based interior design and fit out works provider, today announced the closing of its initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 1,750,000 Class A ordinary shares (the “Class A Ordinary Shares”), at a price of $4.00 per Ordinary Share (the “Offering Price”). The Class A Ordinary Shares commenced trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on January 10, 2025 under the symbol “MIMI.”

MIMI Trading at 34.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MIMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 7.11% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.52%, as shares surge +23.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +93.79% upper at present.

Stock Fundamentals for MIMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.2% for the present operating margin

0.36% for the gross margin

The net margin for Mint Inc Ltd stands at 0.18%. The total capital return value is set at -1.38%.

Based on Mint Inc Ltd (MIMI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 17.93.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $0.94 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.29. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 41.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.93for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 16.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Mint Inc Ltd (MIMI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.