Mill City Ventures III Ltd (MCVT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Mill City Ventures III Ltd (NASDAQ: MCVT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 31.02x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.68. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for MCVT is 1.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.80% of that float. On July 29, 2025, the average trading volume of MCVT was 1.91M shares.

MCVT stock’s latest price update

Mill City Ventures III Ltd (NASDAQ: MCVT)’s stock price has plunge by 0.68%relation to previous closing price of $5.9. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 237.50% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-28 that WAYZATA, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (“Mill City” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:MCVT), a non-bank lender and specialty finance company, today announced that it has entered into securities purchase agreements (the “Securities Purchase Agreements”) for a private investment in public equity for the purchase and sale of 83,025,830 shares of common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof) at a price of $5.42 per share for expected aggregate gross proceeds of approxima.

MCVT’s Market Performance

Mill City Ventures III Ltd (MCVT) has seen a 237.50% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 219.35% gain in the past month and a 304.08% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 46.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.53% for MCVT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 165.33% for MCVT’s stock, with a 196.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MCVT Trading at 195.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 46.60%, as shares surge +224.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +260.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCVT rose by +237.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +178.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.24. In addition, Mill City Ventures III Ltd saw 104.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCVT starting from ZIPKIN LAURENCE S, who purchased 2,455 shares at the price of $1.82 back on May 20 ’25. After this action, ZIPKIN LAURENCE S now owns 181,900 shares of Mill City Ventures III Ltd, valued at $4,468 using the latest closing price.

ZIPKIN LAURENCE S, the Director of Mill City Ventures III Ltd, purchased 13,284 shares at $1.91 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13 ’25, which means that ZIPKIN LAURENCE S is holding 179,445 shares at $25,412 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCVT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.35% for the present operating margin

1.08% for the gross margin

The net margin for Mill City Ventures III Ltd stands at 0.25%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 6.42%, with 6.37% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.59 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.67. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.18for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 31.04.

Conclusion

To sum up, Mill City Ventures III Ltd (MCVT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.