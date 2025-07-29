Milestone Scientific Inc (MLSS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Milestone Scientific Inc (AMEX: MLSS) has dropped by -17.44% compared to previous close of $0.59. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -22.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-17 that ROSELAND, N.J., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE: MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments that provide painless and precise injections, today announced the initiation of commercial sales of its CompuFlo® Epidural System and related disposables at The Painless Center, located in Tenafly, New Jersey.

Is It Worth Investing in Milestone Scientific Inc (AMEX: MLSS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MLSS is 0.80. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for MLSS is 50.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MLSS on July 29, 2025 was 84.99K shares.

MLSS’s Market Performance

The stock of Milestone Scientific Inc (MLSS) has seen a -22.69% decrease in the past week, with a -35.89% drop in the past month, and a -50.79% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.27% for MLSS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.16% for MLSS’s stock, with a -46.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MLSS

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MLSS reach a price target of $1.50, previously predicting the price at $3. The rating they have provided for MLSS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 16th, 2018.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to MLSS, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on December 11th of the previous year.

MLSS Trading at -38.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MLSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.16%, as shares sank -32.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MLSS fell by -22.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6341. In addition, Milestone Scientific Inc saw -49.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MLSS starting from BP4 S.r.l., who sold 10,000 shares at the price of $0.64 back on Jul 17 ’25. After this action, BP4 S.r.l. now owns 9,298,724 shares of Milestone Scientific Inc, valued at $6,400 using the latest closing price.

BP4 S.r.l., the 10% Owner of Milestone Scientific Inc, sold 50,853 shares at $0.67 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03 ’25, which means that BP4 S.r.l. is holding 9,350,846 shares at $34,061 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MLSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.14% for the present operating margin

1.0% for the gross margin

The net margin for Milestone Scientific Inc stands at -0.83%. The total capital return value is set at -1.57%. Equity return is now at value -88.36%, with -51.55% for asset returns.

Based on Milestone Scientific Inc (MLSS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -8.5.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-6.72 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.27. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.31for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.7. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Milestone Scientific Inc (MLSS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.