MGM Resorts International (MGM) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27x compared to its average ratio. MGM has 36-month beta value of 1.82. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for MGM is 207.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MGM on July 29, 2025 was 4.94M shares.

MGM stock’s latest price update

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM)’s stock price has plunge by 0.31%relation to previous closing price of $38.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.74% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-28 that MGM’s second-quarter 2025 results are likely to reflect softer casino trends and margin pressure, offset by digital gains and Las Vegas strength.

MGM’s Market Performance

MGM’s stock has risen by 3.74% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 14.12% and a quarterly rise of 21.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.13% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.60% for MGM Resorts International The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.63% for MGM’s stock, with a 11.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGM

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MGM reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for MGM stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on July 07th, 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to MGM, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on June 23rd of the current year.

MGM Trading at 11.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, as shares surge +12.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGM rose by +3.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.57. In addition, MGM Resorts International saw -9.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGM starting from Meister Keith A., who sold 60,000 shares at the price of $32.09 back on Jun 13 ’25. After this action, Meister Keith A. now owns 5,627,478 shares of MGM Resorts International, valued at $1,925,550 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09% for the present operating margin

0.44% for the gross margin

The net margin for MGM Resorts International stands at 0.04%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value 21.38%, with 1.61% for asset returns.

Based on MGM Resorts International (MGM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.92 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.07. The debt to equity ratio resting at 11.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.41.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.39 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 11.95. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.52for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.

Conclusion

To put it simply, MGM Resorts International (MGM) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.