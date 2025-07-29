Metlife Inc (MET) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET) has surged by 0.61% when compared to previous closing price of $77.66, but the company has seen a 0.80% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-27 that MetLife’s financial performance remains robust, with strong earnings and preferred dividends well covered by profits, supporting the safety of its preferred shares. The Series A preferred shares offer a floating yield tied to 3M SOFR, currently providing a 5.88% yield, making them attractive in a “higher for longer” rate environment. Fixed-rate preferred shares (Series F and E) now offer nearly 6% yields and trade below par, presenting an appealing alternative if short-term rates decline.

Is It Worth Investing in Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET) Right Now?

Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72x compared to its average ratio. MET has 36-month beta value of 0.83. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for MET is 561.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MET on July 29, 2025 was 2.77M shares.

MET’s Market Performance

MET’s stock has seen a 0.80% increase for the week, with a -2.79% drop in the past month and a 2.88% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.63% for Metlife Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.13% for MET stock, with a simple moving average of -3.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MET stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for MET by listing it as a “Market Perform”. The predicted price for MET in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $97 based on the research report published on January 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MET reach a price target of $97. The rating they have provided for MET stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 09th, 2024.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to MET, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on January 08th of the previous year.

MET Trading at -0.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares sank -2.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MET rose by +0.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.24. In addition, Metlife Inc saw 3.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09% for the present operating margin

1.0% for the gross margin

The net margin for Metlife Inc stands at 0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.01%. Equity return is now at value 16.08%, with 0.66% for asset returns.

Based on Metlife Inc (MET), the company’s capital structure generated 0.35 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.13. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.55. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.25.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $7.37 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -2.12. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.13.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Metlife Inc (MET) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.