Mercer International Inc (MERC) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

MERC has 36-month beta value of 1.11. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for MERC is 37.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MERC on July 29, 2025 was 604.48K shares.

MERC stock’s latest price update

Mercer International Inc (NASDAQ: MERC)’s stock price has increased by 10.10% compared to its previous closing price of $3.96. However, the company has seen a 34.57% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-09 that NEW YORK, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mercer International (NASDAQ: MERC) will release its second quarter results for the period ending June 30, 2025 on Thursday, July 31, 2025, after the close of the market. Juan Carlos Bueno, President and Chief Executive Officer and Richard Short, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, will be hosting a conference call on Friday, August 1, 2025, at 10:00 am ET to discuss the results.

MERC’s Market Performance

MERC’s stock has risen by 34.57% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 25.29% and a quarterly drop of -2.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.39% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.09% for Mercer International Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.22% for MERC stock, with a simple moving average of -21.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MERC

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to MERC, setting the target price at $15.50 in the report published on February 10th of the previous year.

MERC Trading at 18.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MERC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.39%, as shares surge +24.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MERC rose by +34.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.69. In addition, Mercer International Inc saw -43.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MERC starting from KELLOGG PETER R, who purchased 760,000 shares at the price of $3.25 back on Jul 22 ’25. After this action, KELLOGG PETER R now owns 2,300,000 shares of Mercer International Inc, valued at $2,470,000 using the latest closing price.

KELLOGG PETER R, the 10% Owner of Mercer International Inc, purchased 58,400 shares at $3.75 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09 ’25, which means that KELLOGG PETER R is holding 2,000,000 shares at $218,713 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MERC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03% for the present operating margin

0.09% for the gross margin

The net margin for Mercer International Inc stands at -0.05%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value -17.96%, with -3.67% for asset returns.

Based on Mercer International Inc (MERC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.78 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.08. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.48. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.69.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $15.01 million with net debt to EBITDA at 6.86. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.77for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.25.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Mercer International Inc (MERC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.