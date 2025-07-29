MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: MEIP)’s stock price has gone decline by -11.72% in comparison to its previous close of $6.74, however, the company has experienced a -9.16% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. thenewswire.com reported 2025-07-24 that [UK, July 24, 2025] – BTC As the blockchain industry enters a new round of market cycle, the multi-currency linkage effect gradually emerges, and the price of BTC today starts to rise at 118875.30. According to foreign media reports such as Investing, with the continuous inflow of US spot ETF funds, the acceleration of technology implementation by the Ethereum Layer 2 Industry Alliance, and the launch of the network upgrade of Dogecoin (DOGE), Bitcoin’s “safe-haven attribute” as a market value anchor has once again attracted capital favor, and its network computing power and BTC mining income have increased significantly. Another major positive news this week also boosted BTC confidence: MEI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MEIP) announced that Litecoin (LTC) will be included in the corporate treasury portfolio and completed the allocation of digital assets worth $100 million, which has aroused the capital market’s deep attention to the reserve allocation model of encrypted assets. This behavior not only verifies the trust of mainstream institutions in encrypted assets, but also indirectly drives the prices of major currencies including Bitcoin to rise simultaneously. Hashj made timely adjustments to the market and provided new members with a maximum registration reward of $118 for BTC mining experience.

Is It Worth Investing in MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: MEIP) Right Now?

MEIP has 36-month beta value of 0.52. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for MEIP is 6.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MEIP on July 29, 2025 was 931.26K shares.

MEIP’s Market Performance

MEIP stock saw an increase of -9.16% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 121.19% and a quarterly increase of 183.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.01% for MEI Pharma Inc (MEIP). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 44.33% for MEIP’s stock, with a 123.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MEIP

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MEIP reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for MEIP stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on March 25th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to MEIP, setting the target price at $1 in the report published on March 25th of the previous year.

MEIP Trading at 98.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MEIP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.81%, as shares surge +112.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +168.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MEIP fell by -9.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +114.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.12. In addition, MEI Pharma Inc saw 79.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MEIP

The total capital return value is set at -1.72%. Equity return is now at value -89.74%, with -68.80% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $26.38 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.78.

Conclusion

To put it simply, MEI Pharma Inc (MEIP) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.