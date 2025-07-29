Mega Fortune Co Ltd (MGRT) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -30.72% for MGRT’s stock, with a -30.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mega Fortune Co Ltd (NASDAQ: MGRT) Right Now?

Mega Fortune Co Ltd (NASDAQ: MGRT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00x that is above its average ratio.

The public float for MGRT is 3.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MGRT on July 29, 2025 was 920.32K shares.

MGRT stock’s latest price update

The stock of Mega Fortune Co Ltd (NASDAQ: MGRT) has decreased by -31.53% when compared to last closing price of $3.33.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -29.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-19 that Six issuers debuted in the US this past week, led by two mining companies. Three blank check companies also went public, and a handful of notable IPO candidates joined the pipeline. Four sizable IPOs are currently scheduled to list in the week ahead.

MGRT Trading at -30.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.00% of loss for the given period.

Stock Fundamentals for MGRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.16% for the present operating margin

0.54% for the gross margin

The net margin for Mega Fortune Co Ltd stands at 0.12%. The total capital return value is set at 0.3%. Equity return is now at value 34.80%, with 14.10% for asset returns.

Based on Mega Fortune Co Ltd (MGRT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.3 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.43. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 27.76.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $0.64 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.33. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.93. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.42for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mega Fortune Co Ltd (MGRT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.