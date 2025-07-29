Medicus Pharma Ltd (MDCX) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Medicus Pharma Ltd (MDCX) has gone down by -20.26% for the week, with a -21.29% drop in the past month and a -38.23% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.03% for MDCX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.83% for MDCX’s stock, with a -28.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Medicus Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: MDCX) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for MDCX is 2.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 18.53% of that float. The average trading volume of MDCX on July 29, 2025 was 389.78K shares.

MDCX stock’s latest price update

Medicus Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: MDCX)’s stock price has gone decline by -16.72% in comparison to its previous close of $2.93, however, the company has experienced a -20.26% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. newsfilecorp.com reported 2025-07-23 that The Company added Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers & Ajay Raju, Esq. to the Board of Directors.

MDCX Trading at -31.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.28%, as shares sank -15.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.39% lower at present.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDCX starting from VELOCITY FUND PARTNERS, LP, who sold 75,000 shares at the price of $7.72 back on May 20 ’25. After this action, VELOCITY FUND PARTNERS, LP now owns 3,248,741 shares of Medicus Pharma Ltd, valued at $578,940 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDCX

The total capital return value is set at -6.26%. Equity return is now at value -1882.04%, with -435.53% for asset returns.

Based on Medicus Pharma Ltd (MDCX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.12 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -44.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.14. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -16.26.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-10.62 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

In summary, Medicus Pharma Ltd (MDCX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.