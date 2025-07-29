Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) Stock Experiences -5.33% Monthly Change

The stock of Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) has gone up by 5.71% for the week, with a -5.33% drop in the past month and a -21.40% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.61% for MPW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.74% for MPW’s stock, with a -10.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE: MPW) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MPW is 1.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 5 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for MPW is 495.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 35.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MPW on July 29, 2025 was 9.08M shares.

MPW stock’s latest price update

Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE: MPW)’s stock price has decreased by -1.39% compared to its previous closing price of $4.32. However, the company has seen a 5.71% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-28 that While MPW’s Q2 earnings are likely to have benefited from the favorable healthcare industry trends, exposure to certain troubled operators may have hurt it.

Analysts’ Opinion of MPW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MPW stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for MPW by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for MPW in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $9 based on the research report published on March 12, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Colliers Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MPW reach a price target of $6.50. The rating they have provided for MPW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 13th, 2024.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to MPW, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on April 17th of the previous year.

MPW Trading at -3.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.62%, as shares sank -4.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPW rose by +5.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.23. In addition, Medical Properties Trust Inc saw -16.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MPW starting from Stewart Michael G, who sold 29,000 shares at the price of $5.20 back on May 05 ’25. After this action, Stewart Michael G now owns 216,100 shares of Medical Properties Trust Inc, valued at $150,800 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MPW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.36% for the present operating margin

0.97% for the gross margin

The net margin for Medical Properties Trust Inc stands at -1.74%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value -28.86%, with -10.29% for asset returns.

Based on Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.67 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.02. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.05.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $840.6 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.62. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.21for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.28.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.