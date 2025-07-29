McDonald’s Corp (MCD) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

McDonald’s Corp (NYSE: MCD) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.25% in relation to its previous close of $298.47. However, the company has experienced a 1.18% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. proactiveinvestors.com reported 2025-07-28 that McDonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD, ETR:MDO) is heading into its second quarter earnings report with positive momentum across key markets, analysts at UBS believe, highlighting building same-store sales trends in the United States, renewed focus on everyday value, and strategic progress in international operations. The firm believes these factors position McDonald’s to gain market share and deliver stable earnings in a volatile macro environment.

Is It Worth Investing in McDonald’s Corp (NYSE: MCD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for McDonald’s Corp (NYSE: MCD) is above average at 26.40x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.52.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 6 as “overweight”, 17 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for MCD is 714.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.24% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MCD on July 29, 2025 was 3.52M shares.

MCD’s Market Performance

The stock of McDonald’s Corp (MCD) has seen a 1.18% increase in the past week, with a 4.76% rise in the past month, and a -5.53% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.47% for MCD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.78% for MCD’s stock, with a -0.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MCD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MCD stocks, with Melius repeating the rating for MCD by listing it as a “Sell”. The predicted price for MCD in the upcoming period, according to Melius is $250 based on the research report published on July 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MCD reach a price target of $345. The rating they have provided for MCD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 10th, 2025.

Redburn Atlantic gave a rating of “Sell” to MCD, setting the target price at $260 in the report published on June 10th of the current year.

MCD Trading at -0.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.34%, as shares surge +2.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCD rose by +1.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $296.90. In addition, McDonald’s Corp saw 18.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Erlinger Joseph M., the President, McDonald’s USA of McDonald’s Corp, sold 939 shares at $299.49 during a trade that took place back on Jul 23 ’25, which means that Erlinger Joseph M. is holding 9,283 shares at $281,221 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.45% for the present operating margin

0.57% for the gross margin

The net margin for McDonald’s Corp stands at 0.32%. The total capital return value is set at 0.22%.

Based on McDonald’s Corp (MCD), the company’s capital structure generated 1.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.18. The debt to equity ratio resting at -15.28. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.7.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $13.95 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.71. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.77for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, McDonald’s Corp (MCD) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.