Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (MIGI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (NASDAQ: MIGI)’s stock price has dropped by -9.07% in relation to previous closing price of $0.54. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -18.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-15 that 27% Y/Y Growth in Digital Colocation Revenue in Q1 2025 24% Y/Y Growth in Energy Management Revenue in Q1 2025 Executed New Digital Colocation Customer Agreement in Q1 2025 for about 17,453 latest-generation ASICS or about 64 MW of compute capacity at Mawson’s facilities MIDLAND, Pa., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (“Mawson”, “the Company”), a publicly-traded technology company that offers digital infrastructure platforms for artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing (HPC), and digital assets, today announced its financial and operational results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (NASDAQ: MIGI) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MIGI is 3.78. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for MIGI is 14.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.02% of that float. On July 29, 2025, MIGI’s average trading volume was 380.01K shares.

MIGI’s Market Performance

MIGI stock saw an increase of -18.19% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 11.57% and a quarterly increase of -18.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.75% for Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (MIGI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.14% for MIGI’s stock, with a -42.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MIGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MIGI stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for MIGI by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for MIGI in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $12 based on the research report published on March 30, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

MIGI Trading at -7.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MIGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.64%, as shares surge +26.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MIGI fell by -18.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5231. In addition, Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc saw -64.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MIGI starting from Costello Ryan, who sold 48,395 shares at the price of $1.25 back on Sep 13 ’24. After this action, Costello Ryan now owns 70,000 shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc, valued at $60,499 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MIGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.42% for the present operating margin

0.35% for the gross margin

The net margin for Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc stands at -0.5%. The total capital return value is set at -24.86%. Equity return is now at value -461.16%, with -42.49% for asset returns.

Based on Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (MIGI), the company’s capital structure generated 1.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.05. The debt to equity ratio resting at -17.86. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -14.5.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-23.43 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.86. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.99for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.35.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (MIGI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.