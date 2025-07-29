Match Group Inc (MTCH) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.85x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.38. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 15 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for MTCH is 243.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.07% of that float. On July 29, 2025, the average trading volume of MTCH was 4.42M shares.

MTCH stock’s latest price update

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.16% compared to its previous closing price of $34.56. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. invezz.com reported 2025-07-28 that Morgan Stanley on Monday warned that it foresees “elevated volatility in key performance indicators and financial metrics” for online dating companies Match Group and Bumble in Q2 and 2025, with few signs that recent turnaround efforts are bearing fruit.

MTCH’s Market Performance

Match Group Inc (MTCH) has experienced a 4.56% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.29% rise in the past month, and a 13.60% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.23% for MTCH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.16% for MTCH’s stock, with a simple moving average of 5.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTCH

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTCH reach a price target of $35, previously predicting the price at $35. The rating they have provided for MTCH stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on February 06th, 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to MTCH, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on December 18th of the previous year.

MTCH Trading at 8.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares surge +10.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTCH rose by +4.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.80. In addition, Match Group Inc saw 3.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTCH starting from Rascoff Spencer M, who purchased 70,885 shares at the price of $28.05 back on May 09 ’25. After this action, Rascoff Spencer M now owns 137,478 shares of Match Group Inc, valued at $1,988,247 using the latest closing price.

Swidler Gary, the President of Match Group Inc, sold 242,209 shares at $32.86 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07 ’25, which means that Swidler Gary is holding 1,690 shares at $7,960,086 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTCH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.24% for the present operating margin

0.72% for the gross margin

The net margin for Match Group Inc stands at 0.16%. The total capital return value is set at 0.24%.

Based on Match Group Inc (MTCH), the company’s capital structure generated 1.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.25. The debt to equity ratio resting at -18.76. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.23.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $951.63 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.16. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.3. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.67for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

To sum up, Match Group Inc (MTCH) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.