Make Informed Decisions with POET Technologies Inc (POET) Stock Updates

In the past week, POET stock has gone down by -10.79%, with a monthly gain of 7.71% and a quarterly surge of 42.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.84% for POET Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.69% for POET’s stock, with a 28.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in POET Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: POET) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.35.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for POET is 83.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.97% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of POET on July 29, 2025 was 1.80M shares.

POET stock’s latest price update

POET Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: POET)’s stock price has decreased by -5.78% compared to its previous closing price of $6.23. However, the company has seen a -10.79% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-21 that I am reiterating my Strong Buy rating on POET Technologies, as the stock has appreciated 49% since my initial recommendation. AI-driven data center demand is set to grow 19–22% annually, with AI-optimized facilities expanding at 33% per year until 2030. Current copper interconnects can’t meet AI’s bandwidth needs; optical connectivity, like POET’s patented interposer, is positioned to gain market share.

Analysts’ Opinion of POET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for POET stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for POET by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for POET in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $6 based on the research report published on November 18, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

POET Trading at 14.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.75%, as shares surge +12.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POET fell by -10.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.22. In addition, POET Technologies Inc saw 108.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for POET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-172.86% for the present operating margin

-3.87% for the gross margin

The net margin for POET Technologies Inc stands at -223.78%. The total capital return value is set at -1.04%. Equity return is now at value -236.10%, with -121.10% for asset returns.

Based on POET Technologies Inc (POET), the company’s capital structure generated 0.18 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -3.78. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.23. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -298.01.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-51.95 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.2. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2446.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.15for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, POET Technologies Inc (POET) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.