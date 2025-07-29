Make Informed Decisions with Mega Matrix Inc (MPU) Stock Updates

The stock of Mega Matrix Inc (MPU) has seen a 56.85% increase in the past week, with a 291.95% gain in the past month, and a 281.82% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 23.52% for MPU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 75.77% for MPU’s stock, with a 207.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mega Matrix Inc (AMEX: MPU) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for MPU is at 2.46. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for MPU is 28.88M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.63% of that float. The average trading volume for MPU on July 29, 2025 was 624.98K shares.

MPU stock’s latest price update

Mega Matrix Inc (AMEX: MPU) has seen a rise in its stock price by 41.04% in relation to its previous close of $2.68. However, the company has experienced a 56.85% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-25 that NEW YORK, July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Amid increasingly clear global regulatory frameworks for stablecoins, the asset class is moving beyond its experimental phase and entering a period of institutionalized growth. Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSE American: MPU) recently announced the completion of a $16 million private placement and officially launched its strategic expansion into the stablecoin sector.

MPU Trading at 170.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 35.97% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.77%, as shares surge +372.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +315.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPU rose by +56.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +231.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.15. In addition, Mega Matrix Inc saw 75.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MPU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.27% for the present operating margin

0.57% for the gross margin

The net margin for Mega Matrix Inc stands at -0.3%. The total capital return value is set at -0.79%. Equity return is now at value -37.28%, with -31.73% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-7.02 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.72. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.77for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mega Matrix Inc (MPU) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.