Make Informed Decisions with Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) Stock Updates

The stock of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) has gone down by 0.00% for the week, with a 0.47% rise in the past month and a 14.16% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.28% for KNX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.29% for KNX’s stock, with a -9.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) Right Now?

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 43.80x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.18. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 9 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for KNX is 156.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.93% of that float. On July 29, 2025, the average trading volume of KNX was 2.71M shares.

KNX stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) has dropped by -0.91% compared to previous close of $44.84. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-23 that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX ) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 23, 2025 5:30 PM ET Company Participants Adam W. Miller – CEO & Director Andrew Hess – Chief Financial Officer Brad Stewart – Treasurer & Senior VP of Investor Relations Conference Call Participants Ariel Luis Rosa – Citigroup Inc., Research Division Christian F.

Analysts’ Opinion of KNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KNX stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for KNX by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for KNX in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $55 based on the research report published on July 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KNX reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for KNX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 02nd, 2025.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Buy” to KNX, setting the target price at $49 in the report published on April 24th of the current year.

KNX Trading at -0.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.53%, as shares sank -1.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KNX remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.94. In addition, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc saw -9.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KNX starting from Harrington Timothy Sean, who sold 1,200 shares at the price of $44.04 back on May 28 ’25. After this action, Harrington Timothy Sean now owns 10,166 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, valued at $52,848 using the latest closing price.

COL DOUGLAS L, the Director of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, purchased 5,000 shares at $45.37 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13 ’25, which means that COL DOUGLAS L is holding 5,000 shares at $226,830 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04% for the present operating margin

0.19% for the gross margin

The net margin for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc stands at 0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value 2.33%, with 1.31% for asset returns.

Based on Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.15 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.62. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.18. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.36.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.11 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.9. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.1. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.37for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

To sum up, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.