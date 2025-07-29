Lyell Immunopharma Inc (LYEL) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The stock has a 36-month beta value of -0.16. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for LYEL is 6.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.58% of that float. On July 29, 2025, the average trading volume of LYEL was 138.80K shares.

LYEL stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Lyell Immunopharma Inc (NASDAQ: LYEL) has jumped by 10.55% compared to previous close of $12.42. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 44.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-25 that SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYEL), a clinical-stage company advancing next-generation CAR T-cell therapies for patients with cancer, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement for a private placement with certain institutional and other accredited investors, for gross proceeds of up to approximately $100 million.

LYEL’s Market Performance

Lyell Immunopharma Inc (LYEL) has experienced a 44.68% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 50.55% rise in the past month, and a 52.49% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.75% for LYEL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 37.31% for LYEL’s stock, with a 4.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LYEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LYEL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for LYEL by listing it as a “Underperform”. The predicted price for LYEL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $1 based on the research report published on October 30, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LYEL reach a price target of $1, previously predicting the price at $6. The rating they have provided for LYEL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 27th, 2024.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to LYEL, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on November 14th of the previous year.

LYEL Trading at 42.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.58%, as shares surge +53.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +76.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYEL rose by +44.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.00. In addition, Lyell Immunopharma Inc saw -57.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYEL starting from BRAWLEY OTIS W, who purchased 35,640 shares at the price of $0.56 back on Mar 31 ’25. After this action, BRAWLEY OTIS W now owns 35,640 shares of Lyell Immunopharma Inc, valued at $19,958 using the latest closing price.

Ramachandra Sumant, the Director of Lyell Immunopharma Inc, purchased 200,000 shares at $0.58 during a trade that took place back on Mar 21 ’25, which means that Ramachandra Sumant is holding 200,000 shares at $115,220 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5546.88% for the present operating margin

1.0% for the gross margin

The net margin for Lyell Immunopharma Inc stands at -5146.49%. The total capital return value is set at -0.93%. Equity return is now at value -71.20%, with -59.52% for asset returns.

Based on Lyell Immunopharma Inc (LYEL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.13 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -3.58.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-200.64 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.35. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2165.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.49.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lyell Immunopharma Inc (LYEL) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.