LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LXP is 1.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 3 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for LXP is 288.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LXP on July 29, 2025 was 3.25M shares.

LXP stock’s latest price update

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.73% in comparison to its previous close of $8.07, however, the company has experienced a -2.94% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-14 that WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) (“LXP”), a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on Class A warehouse and distribution real estate investments, today announced it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results the morning of Wednesday, July 30, 2025. LXP will host its conference call and webcast that same day at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time to discuss these results. Participants may access the call and webcast by the following:

LXP’s Market Performance

LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) has seen a -2.94% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -6.15% decline in the past month and a 1.41% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.30% for LXP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.62% for LXP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -8.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LXP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LXP stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for LXP by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for LXP in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $11 based on the research report published on June 04, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LXP reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for LXP stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 15th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to LXP, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on April 18th of the previous year.

LXP Trading at -6.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares sank -6.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LXP fell by -2.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.31. In addition, LXP Industrial Trust saw -22.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LXP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14% for the present operating margin

0.28% for the gross margin

The net margin for LXP Industrial Trust stands at 0.18%. The total capital return value is set at 0.01%. Equity return is now at value 2.98%, with 1.60% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $313.16 million with net debt to EBITDA at -50.13. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.3. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.22for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.1. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.90.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.