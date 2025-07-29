Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, LUMN stock has gone up by 3.71%, with a monthly gain of 2.76% and a quarterly surge of 33.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.03% for Lumen Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.10% for LUMN’s stock, with a -13.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE: LUMN) Right Now?

LUMN has 36-month beta value of 1.40. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for LUMN is 940.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LUMN on July 29, 2025 was 10.83M shares.

LUMN stock’s latest price update

Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE: LUMN)’s stock price has increased by 3.23% compared to its previous closing price of $4.33. However, the company has seen a 3.71% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-21 that Lumen’s turnaround is progressing, with stable revenue and improving earnings surprises, despite recent share price declines and ongoing volatility. Lumen Technologies’ stock valuation remains extremely attractive at a 0.33 P/S ratio, supported by strong cash flow margins and management’s cost-saving initiatives. I maintain a cautious Buy-and-Hold stance on LUMN stock, recognizing turnaround risks but seeing significant long-term upside potential as transformation continues.

Analysts’ Opinion of LUMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LUMN stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for LUMN by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for LUMN in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $4.50 based on the research report published on May 05, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LUMN reach a price target of $6.50, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for LUMN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 26th, 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Underweight” to LUMN, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on August 16th of the previous year.

LUMN Trading at 5.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LUMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.87%, as shares sank -0.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LUMN rose by +3.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.47. In addition, Lumen Technologies Inc saw 194.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LUMN starting from Fowler James, who purchased 10,000 shares at the price of $4.70 back on Sep 03 ’24. After this action, Fowler James now owns 384,056 shares of Lumen Technologies Inc, valued at $46,990 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LUMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04% for the present operating margin

0.42% for the gross margin

The net margin for Lumen Technologies Inc stands at -0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value -78.94%, with -0.94% for asset returns.

Based on Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.98 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.24. The debt to equity ratio resting at 62.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.48.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $4.1 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.25. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.23for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.