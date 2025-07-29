Lowe’s Cos., Inc (LOW) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Lowe’s Cos., Inc (NYSE: LOW) has increased by 1.41% when compared to last closing price of $226.8. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.11% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-28 that Lowe’s (LOW) concluded the recent trading session at $229.99, signifying a +1.41% move from its prior day’s close.

Is It Worth Investing in Lowe’s Cos., Inc (NYSE: LOW) Right Now?

Lowe’s Cos., Inc (NYSE: LOW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for LOW is at 0.89. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 13 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for LOW is 559.79M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.36% of that float. The average trading volume for LOW on July 29, 2025 was 2.68M shares.

LOW’s Market Performance

LOW’s stock has seen a 4.11% increase for the week, with a 3.96% rise in the past month and a 4.11% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.13% for Lowe’s Cos., Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.62% for LOW stock, with a simple moving average of -5.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LOW stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for LOW by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for LOW in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $266 based on the research report published on April 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LOW reach a price target of $305, previously predicting the price at $275. The rating they have provided for LOW stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 08th, 2024.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to LOW, setting the target price at $300 in the report published on October 09th of the previous year.

LOW Trading at 2.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares surge +2.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOW rose by +4.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $224.12. In addition, Lowe’s Cos., Inc saw -0.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LOW starting from Dupre Janice, who sold 1,560 shares at the price of $224.38 back on Jun 10 ’25. After this action, Dupre Janice now owns 36,350 shares of Lowe’s Cos., Inc, valued at $350,039 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12% for the present operating margin

0.33% for the gross margin

The net margin for Lowe’s Cos., Inc stands at 0.08%. The total capital return value is set at 0.45%.

Based on Lowe’s Cos., Inc (LOW), the company’s capital structure generated 1.5 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.22. The debt to equity ratio resting at -2.98. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 9.38.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $12.6 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.04. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lowe’s Cos., Inc (LOW) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.