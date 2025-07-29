Lottery.com Inc (SEGG) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.23.

The public float for SEGG is 19.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.72% of that float. On July 29, 2025, the average trading volume of SEGG was 5.76M shares.

Lottery.com Inc (NASDAQ: SEGG)'s stock price has gone decline by -10.71% in comparison to its previous close of $1.12, however, the company has experienced a -18.70% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SEGG’s Market Performance

Lottery.com Inc (SEGG) has seen a -18.70% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -13.79% decline in the past month and a 8.73% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.76% for SEGG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.80% for SEGG’s stock, with a 19.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SEGG Trading at -21.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEGG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.46%, as shares sank -10.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEGG fell by -18.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +83.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2165. In addition, Lottery.com Inc saw -22.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

GOODING CHRISTOPHER ANDERSON, the Director of Lottery.com Inc, sold 40,000 shares at $1.39 during a trade that took place back on Feb 25 ’25, which means that GOODING CHRISTOPHER ANDERSON is holding 276,553 shares at $55,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEGG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.58% for the present operating margin

0.61% for the gross margin

The net margin for Lottery.com Inc stands at -25.48%. The total capital return value is set at -0.73%. Equity return is now at value -98.11%, with -44.14% for asset returns.

Based on Lottery.com Inc (SEGG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.24 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.08.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-23.15 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.27. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 31.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.12for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.52.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lottery.com Inc (SEGG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.