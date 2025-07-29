Loop Industries Inc (LOOP) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Loop Industries Inc (LOOP) has seen a 36.59% increase in the past week, with a 20.86% gain in the past month, and a 48.67% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.07% for LOOP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 32.10% for LOOP stock, with a simple moving average of 32.27% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ: LOOP) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LOOP is 1.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for LOOP is 23.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LOOP on July 29, 2025 was 278.49K shares.

LOOP stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ: LOOP) has surged by 23.53% when compared to previous closing price of $1.36, but the company has seen a 36.59% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. fool.com reported 2025-07-21 that Loop Industries Narrows Q1 Loss

Analysts’ Opinion of LOOP

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LOOP reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for LOOP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 07th, 2021.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to LOOP, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on October 14th of the previous year.

LOOP Trading at 25.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.83%, as shares surge +25.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +88.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOOP rose by +36.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2717. In addition, Loop Industries Inc saw 1.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LOOP starting from Hart Spencer, who purchased 41,317 shares at the price of $1.25 back on Jul 24 ’25. After this action, Hart Spencer now owns 283,687 shares of Loop Industries Inc, valued at $51,729 using the latest closing price.

Hart Spencer, the Director of Loop Industries Inc, purchased 29,121 shares at $1.65 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28 ’25, which means that Hart Spencer is holding 340,370 shares at $48,154 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LOOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.3% for the present operating margin

0.99% for the gross margin

The net margin for Loop Industries Inc stands at -1.2%. The total capital return value is set at -0.28%. Equity return is now at value -406.97%, with -76.83% for asset returns.

Based on Loop Industries Inc (LOOP), the company’s capital structure generated 6.78 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.4. The debt to equity ratio resting at -1.17. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -5.49.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-13.91 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.54. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.43for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.7. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Loop Industries Inc (LOOP) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.