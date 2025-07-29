LM Funding America Inc (LMFA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ: LMFA)’s stock price has dropped by -30.58% in relation to previous closing price of $2.91. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -57.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-08 that – Bitcoin treasury as of June 30, 2025 valued at $16.7 million or $3.25 per share 1 TAMPA, Fla., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) (“LM Funding” or the “Company”), a Bitcoin mining and technology-based specialty finance company, today announced its preliminary, unaudited Bitcoin mining and operational update for the month ended June 30, 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ: LMFA) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.60. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for LMFA is 4.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.21% of that float. On July 29, 2025, the average trading volume of LMFA was 1.74M shares.

LMFA’s Market Performance

LMFA stock saw a decrease of -57.38% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -12.74% and a quarterly a decrease of 22.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 34.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 22.73% for LM Funding America Inc (LMFA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -28.87% for LMFA’s stock, with a -4.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LMFA Trading at -9.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMFA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 34.68%, as shares sank -12.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LMFA fell by -57.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.84. In addition, LM Funding America Inc saw -46.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LMFA starting from Duran Ryan H, who sold 500 shares at the price of $2.58 back on Dec 18 ’24. After this action, Duran Ryan H now owns 12,818 shares of LM Funding America Inc, valued at $1,290 using the latest closing price.

Duran Ryan H, the Vice President of Operations of LM Funding America Inc, sold 500 shares at $2.89 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04 ’24, which means that Duran Ryan H is holding 13,318 shares at $1,444 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LMFA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.04% for the present operating margin

155957.85% for the gross margin

The net margin for LM Funding America Inc stands at -2.98%. The total capital return value is set at -0.29%. Equity return is now at value -40.46%, with -35.83% for asset returns.

Based on LM Funding America Inc (LMFA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -15.87. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -71.83.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-0.32 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.11. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.25.

Conclusion

To sum up, LM Funding America Inc (LMFA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.