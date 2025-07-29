LKQ Corp (LKQ) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

LKQ Corp (NASDAQ: LKQ) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LKQ is 0.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for LKQ is 255.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LKQ on July 29, 2025 was 2.37M shares.

LKQ stock’s latest price update

The stock of LKQ Corp (NASDAQ: LKQ) has decreased by -2.11% when compared to last closing price of $32.17.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -15.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. fool.com reported 2025-07-24 that LKQ (LKQ -17.82%), a leading distributor of alternative and specialty automotive parts, released its earnings results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 on July 24, 2025. The headline news was a decline in both adjusted earnings per share and revenue, with earnings missing analyst estimates.

LKQ’s Market Performance

LKQ Corp (LKQ) has experienced a -15.14% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -15.05% drop in the past month, and a -15.82% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.66% for LKQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.25% for LKQ’s stock, with a -19.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LKQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LKQ stocks, with MKM Partners repeating the rating for LKQ by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for LKQ in the upcoming period, according to MKM Partners is $68 based on the research report published on July 13, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to LKQ, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on August 02nd of the previous year.

LKQ Trading at -18.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LKQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.24%, as shares sank -15.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LKQ fell by -15.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.16. In addition, LKQ Corp saw -29.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LKQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08% for the present operating margin

0.39% for the gross margin

The net margin for LKQ Corp stands at 0.05%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%. Equity return is now at value 11.20%, with 4.55% for asset returns.

Based on LKQ Corp (LKQ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.48 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.91. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.59.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.63 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.49. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.74for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LKQ Corp (LKQ) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.