Lion Group Holding Ltd ADR (LGHL) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Company’s 36-month beta value is 2.24.

The public float for LGHL is 0.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.19% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LGHL on July 29, 2025 was 899.50K shares.

LGHL stock’s latest price update

Lion Group Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: LGHL)'s stock price has soared by 9.45% in relation to previous closing price of $2.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LGHL’s Market Performance

Lion Group Holding Ltd ADR (LGHL) has experienced a -6.52% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 14.02% rise in the past month, and a 1.69% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.89% for LGHL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.32% for LGHL’s stock, with a -50.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LGHL Trading at -0.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LGHL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.65%, as shares surge +1.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LGHL fell by -6.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.28. In addition, Lion Group Holding Ltd ADR saw -82.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LGHL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

3.28% for the present operating margin

1.0% for the gross margin

The net margin for Lion Group Holding Ltd ADR stands at 4.83%. The total capital return value is set at -2.18%. Equity return is now at value -130.38%, with -49.49% for asset returns.

Based on Lion Group Holding Ltd ADR (LGHL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.11 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -14.93.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-23.79 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.69. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.7. The receivables turnover for the company is -5.32for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is -0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Lion Group Holding Ltd ADR (LGHL) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.