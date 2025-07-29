Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (LXRX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.19. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for LXRX is 177.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.51% of that float. On July 29, 2025, the average trading volume of LXRX was 4.41M shares.

LXRX stock’s latest price update

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: LXRX)’s stock price has decreased by -0.91% compared to its previous closing price of $1.1. However, the company has seen a -11.38% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-23 that THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX) today announced the Company will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, prior to market open. Management will conduct a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET (7:30 a.m. CT) that day to discuss the financial results and to provide a business update.

LXRX’s Market Performance

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (LXRX) has seen a -11.38% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 17.29% gain in the past month and a 53.87% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.60% for LXRX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.35% for LXRX stock, with a simple moving average of 29.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LXRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LXRX stocks, with Leerink Partners repeating the rating for LXRX by listing it as a “Market Perform”. The predicted price for LXRX in the upcoming period, according to Leerink Partners is $1 based on the research report published on March 05, 2025 of the current year 2025.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LXRX reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for LXRX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 17th, 2024.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to LXRX, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on March 07th of the previous year.

LXRX Trading at 27.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LXRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.09%, as shares surge +32.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +104.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LXRX fell by -11.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0938. In addition, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -50.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LXRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.69% for the present operating margin

0.98% for the gross margin

The net margin for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -5.68%. The total capital return value is set at -0.95%. Equity return is now at value -86.09%, with -49.60% for asset returns.

Based on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (LXRX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.25 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -3.98. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.34. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -20.18.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-184.29 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.12. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.66for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.1. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (LXRX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.