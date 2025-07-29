LakeShore Biopharma Co Ltd (LSB): A Technical Analysis

LSB has 36-month beta value of 0.60. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for LSB is 8.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LSB on July 29, 2025 was 288.81K shares.

LSB stock’s latest price update

The stock of LakeShore Biopharma Co Ltd (NASDAQ: LSB) has decreased by -18.91% when compared to last closing price of $1.15.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -13.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LSB’s Market Performance

LakeShore Biopharma Co Ltd (LSB) has experienced a -13.66% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.32% drop in the past month, and a -23.57% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.01% for LSB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.64% for LSB’s stock, with a -55.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LSB Trading at -11.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.28%, as shares surge +1.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSB fell by -13.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1054. In addition, LakeShore Biopharma Co Ltd saw -80.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LSB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.87% for the present operating margin

0.55% for the gross margin

The net margin for LakeShore Biopharma Co Ltd stands at -0.86%. The total capital return value is set at -0.37%.

The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.73. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -8.29.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-368.66 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.15. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.68for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.2.

Conclusion

To put it simply, LakeShore Biopharma Co Ltd (LSB) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.