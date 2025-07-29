Kroger Co (KR) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, KR stock has gone down by -3.75%, with a monthly decline of -2.75% and a quarterly plunge of -0.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.93% for Kroger Co The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.79% for KR stock, with a simple moving average of 7.36% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) Right Now?

Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KR is 0.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 13 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for KR is 655.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KR on July 29, 2025 was 7.27M shares.

KR stock’s latest price update

The stock of Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) has decreased by -2.99% when compared to last closing price of $71.46. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.75% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-26 that Kroger is undervalued despite record highs, with strong fundamentals, defensive qualities, and a clear strategy for margin and market share growth. The failed Albertsons merger leaves Kroger with lower leverage, more flexibility, and capital for aggressive buybacks, boosting shareholder returns. Kroger’s digital transformation, focus on private labels, and resilient operating results position it for continued EPS growth and potential multiple expansion.

Analysts’ Opinion of KR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KR stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for KR by listing it as a “Equal Weight”. The predicted price for KR in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $75 based on the research report published on July 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KR reach a price target of $82, previously predicting the price at $73. The rating they have provided for KR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 23rd, 2025.

Melius gave a rating of “Sell” to KR, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on April 01st of the current year.

KR Trading at -0.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares sank -2.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KR fell by -3.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.31. In addition, Kroger Co saw 27.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KR starting from MOORE CLYDE R, who sold 3,810 shares at the price of $71.61 back on Jul 16 ’25. After this action, MOORE CLYDE R now owns 85,850 shares of Kroger Co, valued at $272,834 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03% for the present operating margin

0.23% for the gross margin

The net margin for Kroger Co stands at 0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.11%. Equity return is now at value 24.06%, with 4.90% for asset returns.

Based on Kroger Co (KR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.74 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.22. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.83. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.38.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $7.64 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.23. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 68.97for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kroger Co (KR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.