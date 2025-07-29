Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS): A Technical Analysis

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 469.99x compared to its average ratio. KTOS has 36-month beta value of 1.06. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for KTOS is 162.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KTOS on July 29, 2025 was 3.72M shares.

KTOS stock’s latest price update

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.69% compared to its previous closing price of $59.77. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. invezz.com reported 2025-07-28 that President Donald Trump’s newly announced trade agreement with the European Union is sending ripples through global markets – and defense stocks are riding the wave.

KTOS’s Market Performance

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS) has seen a 0.99% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 43.62% gain in the past month and a 76.72% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.01% for KTOS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.51% for KTOS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 80.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KTOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KTOS stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for KTOS by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for KTOS in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $60 based on the research report published on July 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KTOS reach a price target of $52. The rating they have provided for KTOS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 30th, 2025.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to KTOS, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on January 13th of the current year.

KTOS Trading at 33.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KTOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.65%, as shares surge +29.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +77.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KTOS rose by +0.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +139.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.84. In addition, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc saw 172.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Mendoza Marie, the SVP & General Counsel of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc, sold 2,000 shares at $50.97 during a trade that took place back on Jul 15 ’25, which means that Mendoza Marie is holding 65,535 shares at $101,942 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KTOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.02% for the present operating margin

0.25% for the gross margin

The net margin for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc stands at 0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value 1.45%, with 1.00% for asset returns.

Based on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.18.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $96.4 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.77. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.2for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.84.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.