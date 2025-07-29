Kopin Corp (KOPN) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Kopin Corp (KOPN) has seen a -8.53% decrease in the past week, with a 19.88% gain in the past month, and a 60.83% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.10% for KOPN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.67% for KOPN stock, with a simple moving average of 47.48% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kopin Corp (NASDAQ: KOPN) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 2.77. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for KOPN is 152.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.25% of that float. On July 29, 2025, the average trading volume of KOPN was 2.89M shares.

KOPN stock’s latest price update

Kopin Corp (NASDAQ: KOPN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -5.85% in relation to its previous close of $2.05. However, the company has experienced a -8.53% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-22 that WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) a leading provider of application-specific optical systems and high-performance microdisplays for defense, training, enterprise, industrial, consumer and medical products, has announced, in collaboration with HMDmd, the first production delivery of the CR3 wearable surgical monitor (purpose-built for surgery) to Carl Zeiss Meditec, a top-tier global medical technology company. The FDA registered and CE certified CR3 wearable.

Analysts’ Opinion of KOPN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KOPN stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for KOPN by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for KOPN in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $2 based on the research report published on January 02, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KOPN reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for KOPN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 02nd, 2023.

KOPN Trading at 18.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KOPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.23%, as shares surge +24.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KOPN fell by -8.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +159.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.83. In addition, Kopin Corp saw 87.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KOPN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.37% for the present operating margin

0.28% for the gross margin

The net margin for Kopin Corp stands at -0.3%. The total capital return value is set at -0.16%. Equity return is now at value -112.75%, with -24.84% for asset returns.

Based on Kopin Corp (KOPN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -5.58.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-43.07 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.76. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.4for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

To sum up, Kopin Corp (KOPN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.