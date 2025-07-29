Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR (PHG) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.74. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for PHG is 947.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.29% of that float. On July 29, 2025, the average trading volume of PHG was 1.13M shares.

PHG stock’s latest price update

The stock of Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR (NYSE: PHG) has increased by 8.92% when compared to last closing price of $25.66. Despite this, the company has experienced a 11.71% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. barrons.com reported 2025-07-29 that For any countries that have yet to agree a deal, new tariff rates are due to come into effect on Friday, Aug. 1—though such deadlines have proved to be flexible in the past.

PHG’s Market Performance

PHG’s stock has risen by 11.71% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 15.78% and a quarterly rise of 10.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.46% for Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.61% for PHG’s stock, with a 8.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PHG Trading at 17.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares surge +16.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHG rose by +11.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.82. In addition, Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR saw 8.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PHG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08% for the present operating margin

0.43% for the gross margin

The net margin for Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR stands at 0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value -7.07%, with -2.88% for asset returns.

Based on Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR (PHG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.39 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.11. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.65. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.55.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.92 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.69. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.17for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

To sum up, Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR (PHG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.