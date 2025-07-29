Kirkland’s Inc (KIRK) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Kirkland’s Inc (NASDAQ: KIRK) has jumped by 11.41% compared to previous close of $1.49. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 16.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-28 that Grand Opening Celebration Planned for August 8 th Ticker Symbol Changes from KIRK to TBHC Effective July 29, 2025 NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Brand House Collective, Inc., formerly Kirkland’s, Inc., (Nasdaq: KIRK) (“The Brand House Collective” or the “Company”), today announced that it will celebrate the grand opening of its first Bed Bath & Beyond Home store located in Nashville, TN, on August 8, 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in Kirkland’s Inc (NASDAQ: KIRK) Right Now?

KIRK has 36-month beta value of 2.14. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for KIRK is 4.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 35.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KIRK on July 29, 2025 was 298.35K shares.

KIRK’s Market Performance

KIRK’s stock has seen a 16.08% increase for the week, with a 53.70% rise in the past month and a 27.69% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.61% for Kirkland’s Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.28% for KIRK’s stock, with a 13.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KIRK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KIRK stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for KIRK by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for KIRK in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $15 based on the research report published on March 10, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KIRK reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for KIRK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 15th, 2021.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Neutral” to KIRK, setting the target price at $6.50 in the report published on May 15th of the previous year.

KIRK Trading at 36.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KIRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.96%, as shares surge +50.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KIRK rose by +16.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3145. In addition, Kirkland’s Inc saw -1.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KIRK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.04% for the present operating margin

0.27% for the gross margin

The net margin for Kirkland’s Inc stands at -0.06%. The total capital return value is set at -0.14%. Equity return is now at value -388.01%, with -11.17% for asset returns.

Based on Kirkland’s Inc (KIRK), the company’s capital structure generated 1.11 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.05. The debt to equity ratio resting at -10.38. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2.76.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-7.12 million with net debt to EBITDA at -15.4. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Kirkland’s Inc (KIRK) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.