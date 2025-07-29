Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (KC) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KC is 2.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 2 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for KC is 271.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KC on July 29, 2025 was 2.13M shares.

KC stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: KC) has dropped by -7.56% compared to previous close of $15.25. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-06-11 that BEIJING, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The board (the “Board”) of directors (the “Director(s)”) of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (the “Company” or “Kingsoft Cloud”) announces that Mr. He Haijian (“Mr. He”) tendered his resignation as an executive Director and chief financial officer of the Company with effect from June 30, 2025, due to other personal commitments. Following the resignation of Mr. He, he also ceased to act as a member of the corporate governance committee of the Board.

KC’s Market Performance

KC’s stock has fallen by -9.11% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.06% and a quarterly rise of 15.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.46% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.78% for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.89% for KC’s stock, with a 21.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for KC by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for KC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $14 based on the research report published on June 05, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Nomura, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KC reach a price target of $18.30. The rating they have provided for KC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 05th, 2025.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to KC, setting the target price at $12.50 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

KC Trading at 7.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.46%, as shares surge +13.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KC fell by -8.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +300.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.84. In addition, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR saw 466.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.21% for the present operating margin

0.17% for the gross margin

The net margin for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR stands at -0.24%. Equity return is now at value -33.09%, with -10.83% for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (KC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.