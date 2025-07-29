KE Holdings Inc ADR (BEKE) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE: BEKE) is 36.19x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BEKE is -0.74. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 7 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for BEKE is 1.12B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.99% of that float. On July 29, 2025, BEKE’s average trading volume was 7.58M shares.

BEKE stock’s latest price update

KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE: BEKE)’s stock price has dropped by -1.37% in relation to previous closing price of $19.4. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-06-27 that BEIJING, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — KE Holdings Inc. (“Beike” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BEKE; HKEX: 2423), a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services, today announced that each of the proposed resolutions submitted for shareholders’ approval (the “Proposed Resolutions”) as set forth in the notice of annual general meeting dated April 17, 2025 have been adopted at the meeting held in Beijing, China today. After the adoption of the Proposed Resolutions, all corporate authorizations and actions contemplated thereunder are approved, including, among other things, that (i) Mr.

BEKE’s Market Performance

BEKE’s stock has fallen by -1.01% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.21% and a quarterly drop of -9.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.16% for KE Holdings Inc ADR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.93% for BEKE’s stock, with a -2.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BEKE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BEKE stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for BEKE by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for BEKE in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $23 based on the research report published on May 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BEKE reach a price target of $24.50, previously predicting the price at $22.70. The rating they have provided for BEKE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 20th, 2025.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to BEKE, setting the target price at $23.80 in the report published on September 10th of the previous year.

BEKE Trading at 2.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares surge +7.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEKE fell by -1.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.77. In addition, KE Holdings Inc ADR saw 41.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BEKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04% for the present operating margin

0.24% for the gross margin

The net margin for KE Holdings Inc ADR stands at 0.04%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 6.53%, with 3.61% for asset returns.

Based on KE Holdings Inc ADR (BEKE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.25 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.29. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.32. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 152.14.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $4.9 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.01. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.53for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of KE Holdings Inc ADR (BEKE) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.