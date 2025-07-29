Karman Holdings Inc (KRMN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Karman Holdings Inc (NYSE: KRMN) has plunged by -0.32% when compared to previous closing price of $50.45, but the company has seen a -10.55% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-24 that HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $KRMN #aerospace–Karman Space & Defense, Inc. Announces Pricing of its Upsized Public Offering.

Is It Worth Investing in Karman Holdings Inc (NYSE: KRMN) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for KRMN is 29.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.71% of that float. On July 29, 2025, the average trading volume of KRMN was 1.23M shares.

KRMN’s Market Performance

KRMN stock saw an increase of -10.55% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.60% and a quarterly increase of 44.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.94% for Karman Holdings Inc (KRMN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.54% for KRMN stock, with a simple moving average of 27.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRMN

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KRMN reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for KRMN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 10th, 2025.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to KRMN, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on March 10th of the current year.

KRMN Trading at 6.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.63%, as shares sank -0.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.96% upper at present.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRMN starting from Sawhill Stephanie, who sold 72,727 shares at the price of $22.00 back on Feb 14 ’25. After this action, Sawhill Stephanie now owns 628,939 shares of Karman Holdings Inc, valued at $1,599,994 using the latest closing price.

Willis Michael, the Chief Financial Officer of Karman Holdings Inc, sold 72,727 shares at $22.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14 ’25, which means that Willis Michael is holding 1,074,709 shares at $1,599,994 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15% for the present operating margin

0.36% for the gross margin

The net margin for Karman Holdings Inc stands at 0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%.

Based on Karman Holdings Inc (KRMN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.55 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.01. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.2. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.21.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $96.36 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.58. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.07for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.4. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.34.

Conclusion

To sum up, Karman Holdings Inc (KRMN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.