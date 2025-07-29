JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30x compared to its average ratio. JPM has 36-month beta value of 1.11. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 6 as “overweight”, 8 as “hold”, and 2 as “sell”.

The public float for JPM is 2.77B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JPM on July 29, 2025 was 8.54M shares.

JPM stock’s latest price update

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM)’s stock price has decreased by -0.11% compared to its previous closing price of $298.62. However, the company has seen a 2.51% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. cnbc.com reported 2025-07-28 that JPMorgan Chase said that the fintech middlemen that have helped a new generation of financial apps connect with traditional checking accounts are flooding the bank’s systems with unnecessary data requests. Of 1.89 billion data requests from middlemen hitting its systems in June, only 13% were initiated by a customer for transactions, according to an internal JPMorgan memo seen by CNBC.

JPM’s Market Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) has experienced a 2.51% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.30% rise in the past month, and a 22.47% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.66% for JPM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.57% for JPM stock, with a simple moving average of 18.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JPM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JPM stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for JPM by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for JPM in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $327 based on the research report published on July 09, 2025 of the current year 2025.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JPM reach a price target of $259. The rating they have provided for JPM stocks is “Reduce” according to the report published on July 08th, 2025.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Buy” to JPM, setting the target price at $305 in the report published on May 15th of the current year.

JPM Trading at 7.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JPM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.21%, as shares surge +3.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JPM rose by +2.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $290.81. In addition, JPMorgan Chase & Co saw 43.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JPM starting from BACON ASHLEY, who sold 5,201 shares at the price of $267.44 back on Jun 12 ’25. After this action, BACON ASHLEY now owns 229,791 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co, valued at $1,390,972 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JPM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.26% for the present operating margin

0.59% for the gross margin

The net margin for JPMorgan Chase & Co stands at 0.21%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%. Equity return is now at value 16.13%, with 1.29% for asset returns.

Based on JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.58 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.29. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.36. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.71.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $83.02 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.82. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.21for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

To put it simply, JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.