Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI)’s stock price has decreased by -0.19% compared to its previous closing price of $111.73. However, the company has seen a 3.00% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-24 that Looking beyond Wall Street’s top-and-bottom-line estimate forecasts for Johnson Controls (JCI), delve into some of its key metrics to gain a deeper insight into the company’s potential performance for the quarter ended June 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) Right Now?

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 29.74x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.32. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 10 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for JCI is 655.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.34% of that float. On July 29, 2025, the average trading volume of JCI was 4.57M shares.

JCI’s Market Performance

The stock of Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) has seen a 3.00% increase in the past week, with a 6.78% rise in the past month, and a 37.56% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.61% for JCI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.76% for JCI’s stock, with a 27.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JCI stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for JCI by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for JCI in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $120 based on the research report published on July 24, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Vertical Research gave a rating of “Buy” to JCI, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on May 08th of the current year.

JCI Trading at 7.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares surge +6.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JCI rose by +3.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $107.48. In addition, Johnson Controls International plc saw 65.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JCI starting from MANNING NATHAN D, who sold 1,422 shares at the price of $104.82 back on Jul 01 ’25. After this action, MANNING NATHAN D now owns 141,860 shares of Johnson Controls International plc, valued at $149,052 using the latest closing price.

RATHNINDE ANURUDDHA, the VP and President, APAC of Johnson Controls International plc, sold 15,000 shares at $103.13 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06 ’25, which means that RATHNINDE ANURUDDHA is holding 42,574 shares at $1,546,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15% for the present operating margin

0.37% for the gross margin

The net margin for Johnson Controls International plc stands at 0.12%. The total capital return value is set at 0.1%. Equity return is now at value 14.92%, with 5.47% for asset returns.

Based on Johnson Controls International plc (JCI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.39 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.34. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.63. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 10.15.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.72 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.63. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.63for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.5. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

To sum up, Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.