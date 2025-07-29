Ivanhoe Electric Inc (IE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ivanhoe Electric Inc (AMEX: IE)’s stock price has decreased by -0.26% compared to its previous closing price of $11.63. However, the company has seen a 1.67% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-17 that Ivanhoe Electric (IE) saw its shares surge in the last session with trading volume being higher than average. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions may not translate into further price increase in the near term.

Is It Worth Investing in Ivanhoe Electric Inc (AMEX: IE) Right Now?

IE has 36-month beta value of 0.93. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for IE is 83.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IE on July 29, 2025 was 1.00M shares.

IE’s Market Performance

IE stock saw an increase of 1.67% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 17.05% and a quarterly increase of 77.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.74%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.55% for Ivanhoe Electric Inc (IE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.48% for IE stock, with a simple moving average of 48.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IE stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for IE by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for IE in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $15 based on the research report published on June 30, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IE reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for IE stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 17th, 2023.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to IE, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on September 28th of the previous year.

IE Trading at 30.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.74%, as shares surge +20.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +70.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IE rose by +1.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.50. In addition, Ivanhoe Electric Inc saw 17.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IE starting from Melvin Joseph Taylor, who purchased 50,000 shares at the price of $5.76 back on Mar 07 ’25. After this action, Melvin Joseph Taylor now owns 730,753 shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc, valued at $288,000 using the latest closing price.

Boyd Graham Richard Thomas, the Senior VP, Exploration of Ivanhoe Electric Inc, purchased 5,000 shares at $5.83 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06 ’25, which means that Boyd Graham Richard Thomas is holding 11,510 shares at $29,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-44.89% for the present operating margin

-10.96% for the gross margin

The net margin for Ivanhoe Electric Inc stands at -31.63%. The total capital return value is set at -0.39%. Equity return is now at value -32.46%, with -23.67% for asset returns.

Based on Ivanhoe Electric Inc (IE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.19 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.8. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.23. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -35.44.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-134.95 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.08. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 467.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.29for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.07.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ivanhoe Electric Inc (IE) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.